Halloween 2018: Beyonce, Lupita Nyong’o, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland… Check out these Costumes from your Fave International Celebs

It has been so fun seeing all the International celebrities dress up for Halloween…from Beyonce as Toni Braxton to Ciara as Lupita Nyong’o‘s character Nakia in Black Panther and so much more.
To recap all the fun and festivities of the past couple of days, here are some of your favorite Hollywood celebrities in their costumes.
Beyonce & JAY-Z as Olympians Flo-Jo and Tommie Smith
Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon as members of the Black Panther Party
Tina Lawson as Foxy Brown
Heidi Klum as Princess Fiona in Shrek
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner as Victoria’s Secret Angels
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict as characters from Black Panther movie
Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande
La La Anthony as Marvel’s Silver Sable
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson
Saint West & Reign Disick
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster
Justine Skye
Lupita Nyong’o
Winnie Harlow
EJ Johnson
The Weeknd & Bella Hadid
Marjorie & Steve Harvey
Janelle Monae
@janellemonae dressed as #willywonka
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Here's @diddy dressed as #pennywise
Saint and Reign & Chrissy and John are my faves 😂😂❤. Diddy and his crew too! The Kardashian-Jenners ehn, being naked is truly their happy place lol. Not faulting, just loving it hehe