Halloween 2018: Beyonce, Lupita Nyong’o, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland… Check out these Costumes from your Fave International Celebs

It has been so fun seeing all the International celebrities dress up for Halloween…from Beyonce as Toni Braxton to Ciara as Lupita Nyong’o‘s character Nakia in Black Panther and so much more.

To recap all the fun and festivities of the past couple of days, here are some of your favorite Hollywood celebrities in their costumes.

Beyonce & JAY-Z as Olympians Flo-Jo and Tommie Smith

Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon as members of the Black Panther Party

Tina Lawson as Foxy Brown

Heidi Klum as Princess Fiona in Shrek

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner as Victoria’s Secret Angels

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict as characters from Black Panther movie

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande

La La Anthony as Marvel’s Silver Sable

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

Saint West & Reign Disick

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

Justine Skye

Lupita Nyong’o

Winnie Harlow

EJ Johnson

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid

Marjorie & Steve Harvey

Janelle Monae

View this post on Instagram @janellemonae dressed as #willywonka #BellaNaija #janellemonae #halloween bellanaija.com/living A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Nov 1, 2018 at 3:11am PDT

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs