It was Ryn Roberts’ first birthday on Monday and to celebrate, her mum, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, threw her a birthday party.

Both adults and kids were present at the fun event, after all, who doesn’t like a party?

Photographer @mantse_impressions shared photos of the party on Instagram, and it looked like everyone present had some fun.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @mantse_impressions