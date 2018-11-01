BellaNaija

MBGN 2004 Anita Iseghohi announces separation from her Husband after 15 Years Together

01.11.2018 at By 3 Comments

MBGN 2004 and businesswoman, Anita Iseghohi has announced that she and her husband Tom Iseghohi are separated after almost 15 years together.

She posted the announcement on Instagram and she confirmed she was posting it with a heavy heart.

 

Heavy heart.

Tom and Anita met when she was halfway through her reign as MBGN. Following a registry ceremony in America, the couple had a society wedding in Lagos in 2008, and are the parents of two sons and one daughter.

Anita has also adopted her maiden name, choosing to go by Anita I. Uwagbale.

 

3 Comments on MBGN 2004 Anita Iseghohi announces separation from her Husband after 15 Years Together
  • Marie Antoinette November 1, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Good for them! Glad they are staying amicable for their kids.

    In other news, our own Joseph Benjamin just starred in Season 3 Episode 10 of Greenleaf. I hope he becomes a regular. 😁😁😁

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Californiabawlar November 1, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      Whooooot! I’m here for this! Greenleaf is one of my guilty pleasures! Didn’t even know it was back on… I don see work this Christmas break… and yes we’re talking Christmas already peeps 😑😑😑

      Love this! 1 Reply
  • omomo November 1, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    if you quietly separate ..any problem??

    Love this! 10 Reply
