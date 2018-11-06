BellaNaija

She won! They all won! Hauwa Ojeifo named as 1 of the winners of #MTVEMA Generation Change Award

Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman was named one of the winners of the #MTVEMA Generation Change award.

Hauwa had been nominated alongside Xiuhtezcatl “X”Martinez,  Sonita AlizadehMohamed Al Jounde, and Ellen Jones, and all 5 of them were named as winners by presenter Sway.

MTV EMA will sponsor all the winning charities, including hers!

Hauwa shared a video of herself watching the show live, revealing that she couldn’t make it to Bilbao due to visa issues. She wrote:

We won!!!! We ALL won!!! Gosh!!! Thank you to everyone that voted! Thank you so much!!!
.
So incredibly humbled by this.
.
And yes, as you can see, I couldn’t make it to Bilbao. See next post for why.
.
But for now, Alhamdulillah!!! I’m in such good company and I’m so happy to be awarded alongside such amazing young people disrupting, improving and creating a safer world for us all!
.
We all definitely deserve it. Thank you ALL!!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
.
Thank you so much @mtvema!!! Thank you for putting mental health, She Writes Woman and Safe Place on a world stage.
.
WooHooooooo!!! We are GENERATION SAFE babyyy!!!
#SafePlaceNg 👭💛

We’re so so so happy for her!

