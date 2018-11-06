She won! They all won! Hauwa Ojeifo named as 1 of the winners of #MTVEMA Generation Change Award

Yassssssssssssssss!
Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman was named one of the winners of the #MTVEMA Generation Change award.
Hauwa had been nominated alongside Xiuhtezcatl “X”Martinez, Sonita Alizadeh, Mohamed Al Jounde, and Ellen Jones, and all 5 of them were named as winners by presenter Sway.
MTV EMA will sponsor all the winning charities, including hers!
Hauwa shared a video of herself watching the show live, revealing that she couldn’t make it to Bilbao due to visa issues. She wrote:
We won!!!! We ALL won!!! Gosh!!! Thank you to everyone that voted! Thank you so much!!!
So incredibly humbled by this.
And yes, as you can see, I couldn’t make it to Bilbao. See next post for why.
But for now, Alhamdulillah!!! I’m in such good company and I’m so happy to be awarded alongside such amazing young people disrupting, improving and creating a safer world for us all!
We all definitely deserve it. Thank you ALL!!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
Thank you so much @mtvema!!! Thank you for putting mental health, She Writes Woman and Safe Place on a world stage.
WooHooooooo!!! We are GENERATION SAFE babyyy!!!
#SafePlaceNg 👭💛
We’re so so so happy for her!