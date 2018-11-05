Oby Ezekwesili says lifting 80 Million Nigerians out of Poverty is her Priority

Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential aspirant of Action Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has said lifting 80 million Nigerians out of poverty is the most crucial assignment she has.

She said this while reacting to Bill Gates‘s declaration that the world can overcome extreme poverty as demonstrated by countries such as China, India, Mexico, South Africa, among others.

We need to drastically change how things are done in Nigeria, she said, and it is time to put a stop to poverty. She said:

Beyond the rhetorics that is currently being engaged in during this election season, it is clear to us that getting people out of debilitating poverty is the single most crucial assignment that we have. That is why we adopt this as the cornerstone of the #Oby4President campaign. To turn around these tragic projections, we need to drastically change how we do things as a country. We cannot continue to vote in the incompetent leaders who put us into this poverty while expecting change to happen. It’s time to put in motion another wave of poverty reduction – which has slumped by over 1.2 billion people globally since 1990 – and we are more than ready to make this happen.