Ugandan President Museveni says: “The head of the home never goes into the kitchen”

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has come under fire after saying that it isn’t the role of a man to cook and he’s never stepped into his kitchen since he got married.

Punch reports that Museveni, speaking in a statement on Sunday, said:

The head of the home never goes into the kitchen. It is now 45 years with Mama Janet. I have never stepped into the kitchen. That is how it should be.

Women in the country have however criticized him for his comments. Winnie Byanyima, Oxfam’s International Executive Director, said:

Cooking isn’t a woman’s job. It’s a life skill. All people — men and women — should cook. When cooking, cleaning and doing other domestic chores are left to women, they are denied an equal chance to raise incomes or to be politically active.

Beatrice Alaso, a member of Forum For Democratic Change, an opposition party in the country, said:

Museveni has revealed to the world what he has always believed in: that women can never be the same as their male counterparts.

