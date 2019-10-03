BN TV
3 Women’s Rights Activists share Letters to their Younger Selves in ONE’s Short Film Series “Yours in Power” | Watch Trailer
ONE is introducing ‘Yours in Power‘, a new short film series featuring 3 women’s rights activists.
Melene Rossouw, Joannie Bewa and Wadi Ben-Hirki share a letter they’ve written to their younger selves to help them discover the power they have to change the world.
What advice would you give to your younger self?
Watch the video below:
