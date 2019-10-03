Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

3 Women's Rights Activists share Letters to their Younger Selves in ONE's Short Film Series “Yours in Power” | Watch Trailer

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh addresses Misconceptions about Igbo Women in New Vlog | WATCH

BN TV Living

Learn How to Prepare this Spicy Plantain Cupcake from Telande World | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 3 (Tales of Woes) of “The Sojjis” on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 17 of Funke Akindele Bello's "Aiyetoro Town" on BN

BN TV

Episode 4 (Cupid) for Ndani TV’s “Phases” is Here | WATCH on BN

BN TV Scoop

Kiki Mordi speaks on the Impact of #SexForGrades Documentary | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

"OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" is Here! Watch First Episode 

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jordyn Woods Opens up on Moment that Changed her Life in New YouTube Video | Watch

BN TV Music

BlackMagic Talks About his Music Hiatus on Ndani TV's "The Mix"

BN TV

3 Women’s Rights Activists share Letters to their Younger Selves in ONE’s Short Film Series “Yours in Power” | Watch Trailer

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

ONE is introducing ‘Yours in Power‘, a new short film series featuring 3 women’s rights activists.

Melene Rossouw, Joannie Bewa and Wadi Ben-Hirki share a letter they’ve written to their younger selves to help them discover the power they have to change the world.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php