Check Out Official Poster for EbonyLife Films’ “Your Excellency” starring Funke Akindele Bello, Akin Lewis, Shaffy Bello, Alexx Ekubo, Toni Tones

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

EbonyLife Films, producer of ‘Fifty‘, ‘The Wedding Party‘ and ‘Chief Daddy‘ has kicked off the promotional campaign for its latest feature film, the social-media-driven political comedy, “Your Excellency”, with the official cinema poster.

The colourful artwork features Akin Lewis as Chief Olalekan Ajadi, Funke Akindele Bello as his wife, Kemi, and some of Nollywood’s most popular actors, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Eku Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Aletile ‘Seyi Law’ Lawrence, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.

The poster’s images depict the hilarious antics of the characters, as they vie for social media significance. The tagline, ‘What’s politics without a party?’, hints at the irresistible music and dancing that makes the movie perfect for the holiday season.

Your Excellency tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender all through the power of social media.

As the drama unfolds, it seems possible that even a perpetual loser, written off by everyone, can pose a serious challenge for the presidency. Directed by Nollywood’s queen of comedy, Funke Akindele-Bello, the movie is funny and touching in equal measure, as it shows the importance love and loyalty play in facing life’s challenges.

Executive Producer Mo Abudu is already excited about the film. “Every Christmas, we aim to deliver a feel-good, family movie for our viewers, and Your Excellency is no exception. This time, we have Nigeria’s funniest woman as both lead actor and first-time director, and she delivers on both counts. The audience is in for a treat,” she said.

Funke Akindele Bello takes the compliments in her stride. “Your Excellency already had a great script by Yinka Ogun, a wonderful cast and experienced producers, so all I had to do was provide a guiding hand and make sure we keep the audience entertained from beginning to end.”

BellaNaija.com

