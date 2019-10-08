The Official Poster for Star-Studded “Living in Bondage” is Here! Check it Out

The official poster for the much-anticipated to the sequel to the Nollywood classic ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’ is here.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ is the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke‘s mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it took to realize.

The star-studded movie features Nollywood bigwigs such as Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, David Jones David, Kalu Ikeagwu, Shawn Faqua, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Swanky JKA and Munachi Abii.

It’ll be out in cinemas from November 8th 2019.

Click here to watch the teaser