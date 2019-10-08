Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Poster for Star-Studded "Living in Bondage" is Here! Check it Out

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Flavour Gives Us a Glimpse of his Soundtrack - Tene - for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

Features Movies & TV

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela - Viewing Fela's Life Through a Different Lens

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Omashola talk About Regretting Wooing Venita, Relationship with KimOprah, Isilomo & Khafi & Plans after the #BBNaija Show

Movies & TV Music

The Beat 99.9fm "Billionaire Gang" Jump on Teni's #BillionaireChallenge & It's So Fun to Watch

Inspired Movies & TV

Titilope Sonuga Drops Videos for Her New Poetry Album - 'Swim' | Stream HERE

Movies & TV

#BBNaija Star Nina Loses Dad

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah Lets Us Know What It Was Like Directing "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Seyi Apologizes to Thelma, talks about his #BBNaija Journey & Plans After the Show | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Mike talks about his #BBNaija Journey, Relocating to Nigeria & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Movies & TV

The Official Poster for Star-Studded “Living in Bondage” is Here! Check it Out

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

The official poster for the much-anticipated to the sequel to the Nollywood classic ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’ is here.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ is the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke‘s mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it took to realize.

The star-studded movie features Nollywood bigwigs such as Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, David Jones David, Kalu Ikeagwu, Shawn Faqua, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Swanky JKA and Munachi Abii.

It’ll be out in cinemas from November 8th 2019.

Click here to watch the teaser

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. onyinye

    October 8, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    i cant wait

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela – Viewing Fela’s Life Through a Different Lens

Chinma Eke: Sexual Abuse is Coming For Us All…Now is the Time to Speak Up!

#SexForGrades Shows How Nigerians in Authority Use their Power to Oppress Anyone on the Lower Rung

Here’s What Nigerians & Ghanaians are Saying on Twitter About the BBC African Eye Documentary on #SexForGrades

Advertisement
css.php