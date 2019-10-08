See Photos from the Star-Studded Grand Opening of Tyler Perry Studios

This weekend, iconic actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry made history. He became the first black person to own a major film studio with the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 330-acre landmark studio features 12 sound-stages named after influential black acts, including Denzel Washington, the late Dihann Carroll, and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

The historic gala drew the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis and lots more. Black Excellence was definitely at it’s finest.

Check out photos from the grand opening below:

Photo Credit: @tylerperry