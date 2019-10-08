See Photos from the Star-Studded Grand Opening of Tyler Perry Studios

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 hours ago

 on

This weekend, iconic actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry made history. He became the first black person to own a major film studio with the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 330-acre landmark studio features 12 sound-stages named after influential black acts, including Denzel Washington, the late Dihann Carroll, and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

The historic gala drew the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis and lots more. Black Excellence was definitely at it’s finest.

Check out photos from the grand opening below:

 

Photo Credit: @tylerperry

