Connect with us

Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong'o Shows Off her Alter Ego "Troublemaker" as She Raps on "The Tonight Show" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Flavour Gives Us a Glimpse of his Soundtrack - Tene - for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

Features Movies & TV

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela - Viewing Fela's Life Through a Different Lens

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Omashola talk About Regretting Wooing Venita, Relationship with KimOprah, Isilomo & Khafi & Plans after the #BBNaija Show

Movies & TV Music

The Beat 99.9fm "Billionaire Gang" Jump on Teni's #BillionaireChallenge & It's So Fun to Watch

Inspired Movies & TV

Titilope Sonuga Drops Videos for Her New Poetry Album - 'Swim' | Stream HERE

Movies & TV

#BBNaija Star Nina Loses Dad

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ramsey Nouah Lets Us Know What It Was Like Directing "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Seyi Apologizes to Thelma, talks about his #BBNaija Journey & Plans After the Show | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Mike talks about his #BBNaija Journey, Relocating to Nigeria & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong’o Shows Off her Alter Ego “Troublemaker” as She Raps on “The Tonight Show” | Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 hours ago

 on

Lupita Nyong’o appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to showcase her amazing talent as an author and a freestyle rapper on Monday.

The 36-year-old Hollywood star who is in the middle of press rounds for her new children’s book Sulwe as well as her upcoming Hulu feature film Little Monsters was decked in a pencil dress with an abstract print in blue and white for the talk show appearance.

Speaking about the book, Lupita said;  “Sulwe is a powerful, moving picture book about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within. Sulwe is a character near and dear to my heart, and seeing her brought to life through Vashti’s illustrations is thrilling”.

Lupita made the crowd roar during her interview when she introduced ‘Troublemaker’ her freestyle-rapping-cat-eye sunglasses-wearing alter-ego.

‘That’s a dope beat,’ she said as she began to vibe with the beat The Roots played in the background.

That was when the actress threw down some rhymes that included a shout-out to Jay-Z and Beyoncé for referencing her on The Lion King: The Gift track Brown Skin Girl as well as a plug for her new book.

Sulwe drops on October 15, while Little Monsters will debut on Hulu on October 11.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela – Viewing Fela’s Life Through a Different Lens

Chinma Eke: Sexual Abuse is Coming For Us All…Now is the Time to Speak Up!

#SexForGrades Shows How Nigerians in Authority Use their Power to Oppress Anyone on the Lower Rung

Here’s What Nigerians & Ghanaians are Saying on Twitter About the BBC African Eye Documentary on #SexForGrades

Advertisement
css.php