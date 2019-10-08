Lupita Nyong’o Shows Off her Alter Ego “Troublemaker” as She Raps on “The Tonight Show” | Watch

Lupita Nyong’o appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to showcase her amazing talent as an author and a freestyle rapper on Monday.

The 36-year-old Hollywood star who is in the middle of press rounds for her new children’s book Sulwe as well as her upcoming Hulu feature film Little Monsters was decked in a pencil dress with an abstract print in blue and white for the talk show appearance.

Speaking about the book, Lupita said; “Sulwe is a powerful, moving picture book about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within. Sulwe is a character near and dear to my heart, and seeing her brought to life through Vashti’s illustrations is thrilling”.

Lupita made the crowd roar during her interview when she introduced ‘Troublemaker’ her freestyle-rapping-cat-eye sunglasses-wearing alter-ego.

‘That’s a dope beat,’ she said as she began to vibe with the beat The Roots played in the background.

That was when the actress threw down some rhymes that included a shout-out to Jay-Z and Beyoncé for referencing her on The Lion King: The Gift track Brown Skin Girl as well as a plug for her new book.

Sulwe drops on October 15, while Little Monsters will debut on Hulu on October 11.

Watch the video below: