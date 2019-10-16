Connect with us

Taste the Spice of Naija with the New Domino's Hot & Spice Flavour

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Just about when we thought we had enjoyed all Domino’s Pizza Nigeria has to offer this year, they are here again with yet another cheesy, sweet, spicy, delicious and mouth-watering pizza flavour. They call it “The Sweet N Hot Pizza”, this is literally how it tastes; just Sweet & Hot!

This new flavour is indeed special and different from what we are already used to. It features a mix of BBQ sauce, smoked sausage, and an array of lip-smacking toppings, cheese and spice to bring out the Naija in you.

As a true Naija citizen 😊, you know how we grew up enjoying spicy foods especially hot Suya with pepper and never wanted them to finish? This new Domino’s “Sweet N Hot Pizza” offers you the same and even much more. It was created to specially celebrate you, the true Naija breed.

Every bite releases a “Sweet N Hot” sensation into your taste buds. This spicy-sweet cheesy delight is too good to miss out on!

What’s more? The number one Pizza making company in the world is now offering a 30% discount on every order made on this new flavour. If you are a fan of sugar, spice & everything nice, then this delicious flavour will definitely be your preferred choice.

The Sweet N Hot pizza is available across all sizes and crust, in all Domino’s Pizza Nigeria outlets.

Simply visit the nearest Domino’s Pizza outlet to you. Don’t forget, you can also order from their website and the Domino’s Pizza Nigeria mobile app.

You can also follow @domninosng across their social media platforms for more updates.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
