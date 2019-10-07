Listen to Yemi Sax’s New Album “Naija Summer Sax 19” & Blow My Mind (Yemi Sax Remix) on BN

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

Yemi Sax has released a terrific 7th studio compilation project “Naija Summer Sax 19” and it’s blistering.

Just as they say, the older the wine, the sweeter it gets! With over 15 years in the industry, Yemi Sax did not disappoint.

The new album “Naija Summer Sax 19” is a testimony to his assertiveness as one of the best Saxophonist to have come out of Africa. The album as it’s name connotes is a classic delivery of the best Afrobeats songs that rocked Nigeria and beyond this past summer.

Also, listen to Yemi Sax version of Blow My Mind (Original by Davido Ft. Chris Brown).

Listen below

Download

Stream the album below:

