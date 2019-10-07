New Music: Biwom – Ise (Amen)

Over the weekend, rising star and Afro-Vibe artist Biwom wowed millions of viewers with her performance at the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 4 finale show at The Podium, Lekki.

The G-Wagon crooner dazzled onlookers with her colorful and energetic performance and surprised her fans with her new single ‘Ise’ meaning (AMEN). With her guts to glory story, one thing is for sure, Biwom is not showing any sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Listen to Ise below:

