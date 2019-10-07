New Music + Video: Eri Ife – Dear Future Wife

Afro-Pop and Afro-RnB artist, Eri Ife is out with a brand new single titled “Dear Future Wife”.

Eri Ife is the new songbird of Lead Music Original Entertainment. The young afro RnB/Pop singer has always put a lot of his heart into his music and this is evident in his first official single under the imprint.

An interesting follow up to his earlier release in March of this year, “Let Me” where he is found trying to convince his interest to let them love him, he’s obviously succeeded. “Dear Future Wife” is a rousing Afro-RnB number in which the singer/songwriter declares his love for his ‘future wife’, and for all the beautiful moments he simply cannot wait to share with her.

