New EP: Eri Ife – Centre(d)

UK-based singer, songwriter and performer Eri Ife, unveils his latest musical masterpiece – the EP titled “Centre(d).” A showcase of his versatile talents, “Centre(d)” is a combination of rhythm and melody.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind Centre(d), Eri Ife shares, “Centre(d) is a reflection of both who I have become now and where I am right now. At the centre of who I am is love, faith and friendship. It’s joy, it’s fun and it’s hopeful. Centre(d) is how I feel. Choosing now to launch out again as a full-time artist is a terrifying thing, but I know where my roots, faith and hopes lie. And that keeps me centred.”

The five-track EP is a culmination of his creative journey and it features songs “Adore,” “Colour,” “Speed Dial,” “Don’t Wake Me Up,” and “The Great Romance.”

Listen below:

Stream and download here