Need a Photo Shoot Session that shows your Personal Style? Check Out these Fashion Eccentric Packages | April 27th – 29th

12.03.2018 at By 3 Comments

Stylist, Mikara Reid and photographer, Mr. Adore team up for Fashion Eccentric- a power shoot session for your fashion needs.  This power shoot is making its debut in Lagos, Nigeria and includes wardrobe with edited images from the shoot (best to come hair/makeup ready to avoid the use of time). There are three packages to pick from:

  • Package 1 includes 1 outfits with accessories (if interested) with 5 edits. Shoes, hair, and makeup not included in package – 90,000NGN
  • Package 2 includes 2 outfits with accessories (if interested) with 10 edits. Shoes, hair and makeup not included in package – 126,000NGN
  • Package 3 includes 3outfitst with accessories (if interested) with 15 edits. Shoes, hair and makeup not included in package – 187,000NGN

Date: Friday, April 27th – Sunday, April 29th, 2018.

If interested, kindly email us, bookfashioneccentric@gmail.com, your preferred package and we will send you an invoice for payment to RSVP and your time selections.

All RSVP require 35,971NGN to be confirmed and the remaining balance paid by April 22nd, 2018.

Interested in using Paypal or other payment options, please email BookFashionEccentric@gmail.com about your interest and receive payment details. Lagos, see you in April!

Follow @mr_adore, @moremikara and @thefashioneccentric for more.

Sponsored Content

3 Comments on Need a Photo Shoot Session that shows your Personal Style? Check Out these Fashion Eccentric Packages | April 27th – 29th
  • Storm March 12, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Would be great if they had an option for 3 outfits + 5 edits, as I don’t care much for Photoshop (I mean it’s great and I respect photographers but in this context, what effect does an edited image have on my real life?)

    On the other hand, I care very much about improving my style and would like to try as many outfit combinations as possible while chatting with the stylist (so I leave the session knowing what works best for me, and so on).

    Maybe their current offer is great for models? For a regular person like me though, I need more value for the money they’re charging.

    Good luck with the sessions.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Bimbo March 12, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    These prices are absolutely ridiculous!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Jam March 12, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Not to everyone

      Love this! 1
  • Post a comment

