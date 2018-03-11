BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

It’s All Fine Dining, Good Music & a Fun Pool Party as R.S.V.P Lagos celebrates African Heritage Month

11.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

RSVP Lagos African Heritage MonthNever has African Heritage Month been celebrated as it was this February at Lagos’ premium restaurant, R.S.V.P LagosFollowing the success of its first edition, R.S.V.P created a month-long celebration of modern re-imagined versions of African culture that featured five distinct interactive exhibitions in Cuisine, Art and Music. These collaborations projected the relationship between fine dining, music, arts and how each of them have played dynamic roles in Africa’s heritage, individually and collectively.

In collaboration with Michelin Star Chef- Kwame, top online arts platform- ArtOja, Sculptor- Obinna Makata, Graphic Designer- Omoligho Udenta and Contemporary Artist/DJ AYE,  R.S.V.P played host to lovers of the brand and food enthusiasts to a spectacular experience.

The month-long celebration kicked off with commissioned art installations within R.S.V.P’s restaurant by Artoja, Omoligho Udenta and Obinna Makata. Guests enjoyed infamous dishes and cocktails in a rare interactive space.

Following the indoor experience was ‘NAGO’, a soundscape and poolside party curated by AYE! which took place on the 23rd of February, 2018. The night featured non-stop music, signature cocktails and R.S.V.P’s infamous cocktails.

Bringing the event to a wrap on the 24th February was the Kitchen Takeover by Chef Kwame Onwuachi; a celebrated US-based Jamaican/Nigerian chef who is brought a unique menu twist to dinners. Having spent some days visiting Nigerian restaurants, both local and intercontinental, Chef Kwame created a special menu inspired by Africa.RSVP Lagos African Heritage Month

Pool Party with AYE

This year’s edition signifies an applaudable success for not just the brand but, the purpose of the event.

For updates and information, follow R.S.V.P on Instagram.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija