Up For A New Challenge! Here’s What Nancy Isime Has Been Up To

The TV host is set to launch a talk show, tagged, “ The Nancy Isime Show “. It promises to be exciting, fun-packed and revealing. There will be guest interviews, vox pops, games and other fun segments.

Host and actor Nancy Isime is super excited and ready to conquer as she shares a new phase of her life with us.

Announcing the news on her Instagram page, she wrote:

10 years ago, I was just this teenager trying to be independent and navigate her way through life. 10 years ago, around this time, I had just started Ushering jobs and was so in love with leaving my dad’s house to work, it didn’t matter if I had to stand long hours, serve food, pack plates and even sometimes wash plates. So what?! I was making my own money and it felt SO good!



Today, 10 years after, I get to finally announce the launch of my own TV Talk show, created and Executive produced by Me! Coming really soon to your favourite TV channels as well as YouTube. God is the greatest! And I do not take his blessings for granted. I’m also grateful for every one of you who’ve cheered me on and believed in me. I just want to be the best version of myself, to live life on my terms and to keep making you my supporters proud to be on my side.