This Star-Studded Trailer for "Diamonds in the Sky" with Joke Silva, Femi Adebayo & Bimbo Akintola is A Must WATCH

Watch Joeboy prove that he's "The New Wonderkid" with a Shining Personality on Accelerate TV's The Cover

DatWarriGirl has a lot to say about Nigeria's Divorce rate on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

Up For A New Challenge! Here's What Nancy Isime Has Been Up To

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Video "It's Your Time" with Sola Fola-Alade

#BNMovieFeature: Kenneth Okonkwo, Francis Agu, Ngozi Nwosu, Bob-Manuel in “Living in Bondage” | Watch

Watch Episode 4 of "The Sojjis" (Round and Round We Go) on BN

Adanna shares Skincare Routine Ideas Using Everyday Products in "All Things Adanna" | Watch on BN

#BBNaija's Venita brings Loads of Fun in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show | Watch

And it's a Wrap! Watch the Season Finale of Funke Akindele Bello's "Aiyetoro Town" on BN

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Everyone is in Leah Foundation’s new film, “Diamonds in the Sky,” a drama about love, joy and disappointment as three families encounter life challenges wanting to break their bond.

The movie stars Joke Silva, Adebayo Salami, Ayo Mogaji, Kolade Olaiya, and others such as Bimbo Akintola, Ali Nuhu, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Adebayo, Mogaji Majinyawa, Yvonne Jegede-Fawole, Yemi Shodimu, Ayo Akinwale and Ebun Oloyede.

“Diamonds in the Sky” was directed by Kunle Afolayan and produced by Femi Adebayo. The movie was shot on a beautiful location in Kwara State.

Watch and enjoy

