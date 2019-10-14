Connect with us

Namadi* narrates her Experience with Schizophrenia on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH

Thankfully, the narrative that mental illness is rarely being talked about in Nigeria is changing.

In this report by BBC News Pidgin, a Nigerian woman Namadi* narrates her experience with schizophrenia with the hope that it’ll help others out there.

She started experiencing symptoms in Junior Secondary School 2, then it graduated to hallucinations and delusions. There was a time she was in the same outfit for three days without knowing until she was told by a friend. She is grateful for her healing process and the support of her family.

We have a list of places you can get mental healthcare in Nigeria here.

Watch Namadi’s video below

