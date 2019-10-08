Watch Omashola talk About Regretting Wooing Venita, Relationship with KimOprah, Isilomo & Khafi & Plans after the #BBNaija Show

Omashola was a finalist in the Big Brother Naija reality show #PepperDem season which ended Sunday, October 6th.

In this interview with host Ebuka, Omashola spoke about his journey in the BBNaija house and future plans.

Omashola spoke on regretting the way he was overzealous about Venita! He talked about liking Khafi & KimOprah and his relationship with Isilomo.

He also requested explanation on why he didn’t win the Arena Games.