The Beat 99.9fm “Billionaire Gang” Jump on Teni’s #BillionaireChallenge & It’s So Fun to Watch

When your favourite OAPs are not busy entertaining you, then there’s a chance that they are off air having some fun in the studios.

Such is the case for these radio personalities from Beat FM Lagos who had a full video production under the direction of Toolz to jump on Teni‘s #BillionaireChallenge. It was a fun and hilarious time in the studios as they all dressed in their “billionaire attires”.

Watch the video below: