Titilope Sonuga Drops Videos for Her New Poetry Album – ‘Swim’ | Stream HERE

Talented poet and spoken word performer, Titilope Sonuga has released a new poetry album titled Swim. Swim is a fusion of poetry and music, ‘packed with power’ that explores themes of ‘love, loss, grief and redemption‘

Titilope has published visuals to go with two of the tracks on Swim.

The video stars Mpoe Mogale, a South African ‘whose creations are rooted in activism’. It is directed by an Edmonton-based filmmaker, Caelin Moore.

Watch here and be mesmerized!

Becoming



Tell the Water



You can stream the Swim HERE