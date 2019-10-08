Connect with us

Inspired Movies & TV

Titilope Sonuga Drops Videos for Her New Poetry Album - 'Swim' | Stream HERE

Inspired News

Simone Biles Just Became the Most Decorated Female Gymnast!

Events Inspired

One Child, One Care Initiative is celebrating its 12th Anniversary by Supporting Children in Orphanage Homes & You can be a Part of it

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Emmanuel Okon of Vmedkit is Democratising Access to Mental Healthcare Using Virtual Reality

Features Inspired

Laetitia Mugerwa: Cecilia's Story is an Indication of the Rape & Violence that Millions of Refugee Women Face

Inspired Music

Sarkodie wins ‘Best International Flow’ at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Inspired Living News

From Battling Flesh Eating Bacteria at 12 to Becoming a Medical Doctor 18 years Later! Here's this Nigerian Man's Story

Features Inspired Living News

Tatyana Ali Pens Essay on Beauty of Black Women's Pregnancy Journey on Essence

Inspired News

Nigeria's Israel Adesanya emerges UFC Middleweight Champion

Features Inspired

Paying Black Tax is Not Something D 'Copes' with! He Loves Doing His Bit for His Family

Inspired

Titilope Sonuga Drops Videos for Her New Poetry Album – ‘Swim’ | Stream HERE

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 hours ago

 on

Talented poet and spoken word performer, Titilope Sonuga has released a new poetry album titled Swim. Swim is a fusion of poetry and music, ‘packed with power’ that explores themes of ‘love, loss, grief and redemption

Titilope has published visuals to go with two of the tracks on Swim.

The video stars Mpoe Mogale, a South African ‘whose creations are rooted in activism’. It is directed by an Edmonton-based filmmaker, Caelin Moore.

Watch here and be mesmerized!

Becoming

Tell the Water

You can stream the Swim HERE 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela – Viewing Fela’s Life Through a Different Lens

Chinma Eke: Sexual Abuse is Coming For Us All…Now is the Time to Speak Up!

#SexForGrades Shows How Nigerians in Authority Use their Power to Oppress Anyone on the Lower Rung

Here’s What Nigerians & Ghanaians are Saying on Twitter About the BBC African Eye Documentary on #SexForGrades

Advertisement
css.php