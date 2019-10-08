Simone Biles Just Became the Most Decorated Female Gymnast!

22-year-old US gymnast, Simone Biles collected her 21st career medal at the world gymnastics championships on Tuesday, bringing her career gold to 15.

Biles was part of the United States women’s team who retained their all-around title.

This win breaks the tie between Biles and Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals by a woman at the world championships.

According to The Guardian, Simone Biles said: ”Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy. I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country”.

Biles is now 2 medals short of Belarus’ Vitaly Scherbo who holds the all-time record, among men or women, of 23.

Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images