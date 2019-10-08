News
#SexForGrades: University of Ghana Interdicts Lecturers Exposed in Undercover Documentary
Two lecturers from University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo and Paul Kwame Butakor who were indicted in the #SexForGrades’ documentary have been interdicted by the institution’s management.
A press release signed by the school’s Director of Public Affairs, Stella Amoa disclosed that the lecturers will also be invited by its Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee for further investigation.
Read the full statement below