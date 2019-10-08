Connect with us

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana Interdicts Lecturers Exposed in Undercover Documentary

News

President Buhari Presents N10.33trn Budget for 2020 to NASS

Inspired News

Simone Biles Just Became the Most Decorated Female Gymnast!

News

Journalist Kiki Mordi says She's Received "subtle threats" Since Release of BBC Africa Eye's #SexForGrades Invetsigation

News

Foursquare Gospel Church Suspends Pastor/Lecturer Exposed in #SexForGrades Undercover Video

BN TV News

Watch Full Video of BBC Africa Eye's #SexForGrades Investigation in Universities

News

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Rewards Police Officer Celestine Kalu for Saving a Robbery Victim

News

#SexForGrades: UNILAG Suspends Lecturer Exposed by BBC Africa Eye's Investigative Report

News

This 21-Year Old Was Sentenced to 10 Days in Jail for Oversleeping Through First Day Of Jury Duty

BN TV News

BBC Africa Eye's Latest Investigation Exposes Lecturers Engaging in #SexForGrades in UNILAG & University of Ghana | WATCH

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana Interdicts Lecturers Exposed in Undercover Documentary

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 hours ago

 on

Two lecturers from University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo and Paul Kwame Butakor who were indicted in the #SexForGrades’ documentary have been interdicted by the institution’s management.

A press release signed by the school’s Director of Public Affairs, Stella Amoa disclosed that the lecturers will also be invited by its Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee for further investigation.

Read the full statement below

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela – Viewing Fela’s Life Through a Different Lens

Chinma Eke: Sexual Abuse is Coming For Us All…Now is the Time to Speak Up!

#SexForGrades Shows How Nigerians in Authority Use their Power to Oppress Anyone on the Lower Rung

Here’s What Nigerians & Ghanaians are Saying on Twitter About the BBC African Eye Documentary on #SexForGrades

Advertisement
css.php