Journalist Kiki Mordi says She’s Received “subtle threats” Since Release of BBC Africa Eye’s #SexForGrades Invetsigation

Kiki Mordi, the BBC journalist at the centre of the BBC Africa Eye undercover investigation into sexual harassment of female students by male lecturers at the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana, says she has received subtle threats since the report went viral.

Kiki Mordi revealed she is not bothered by those threats as the project was inspired by her personal experience which led to her dropping out of the University and becoming a graduate.

In an exclusive interview with Sahara Reporters, she said,

I have received subtle threats since this work was completed but I am not bothered because the BBC takes the security of employees seriously. Before embarking on this project, the team prayed a lot and also sang because it helped to calm the nerves. But I had to go through the training I received over and over again because I wanted to get it right. The biggest goal of this work was to be louder than the aggressor because sexual harassment is very loud. I wanted it to be silenced. I am happy that a lot is changing already since the documentary was release and I can confirm to you that one of the lecturers at the University of Lagos caught sexually harassing a prospective student has been dismissed by the institution. I believe it doesn’t stop there until there is a conviction. We have to break that culture of impunity.

Since the video went viral, the exposed UNILAG lecturer has been suspended and barred by the Management of the University also the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria also announced the suspension of Boniface Igbeneghu on Monday.