Foursquare Gospel Church Suspends Pastor/Lecturer Exposed in #SexForGrades Undercover Video

The Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria has asked Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a pastor at one of its branches, and senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, exposed in the BBC Africa Eye undercover video, to step down from all ministerial assignments.

The directive to suspend Dr Boniface was contained in a statement signed the by National Secretary of the church, Rev. Ikechukwu Ugbaja.

While dissociating itself from alleged conduct of Dr. Boniface, the church also promise to investigate and punish him if found guilty.

The church took to Twitter to clarify that as a “holiness and Bible-believing Church, it does not condone such “heinous and unscriptural act among its ministers.”