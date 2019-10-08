Connect with us

News

Foursquare Gospel Church Suspends Pastor/Lecturer Exposed in #SexForGrades Undercover Video

News

President Buhari Presents N10.33trn Budget for 2020 to NASS

Inspired News

Simone Biles Just Became the Most Decorated Female Gymnast!

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana Interdicts Lecturers Exposed in Undercover Documentary

News

Journalist Kiki Mordi says She's Received "subtle threats" Since Release of BBC Africa Eye's #SexForGrades Invetsigation

BN TV News

Watch Full Video of BBC Africa Eye's #SexForGrades Investigation in Universities

News

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Rewards Police Officer Celestine Kalu for Saving a Robbery Victim

News

#SexForGrades: UNILAG Suspends Lecturer Exposed by BBC Africa Eye's Investigative Report

News

This 21-Year Old Was Sentenced to 10 Days in Jail for Oversleeping Through First Day Of Jury Duty

BN TV News

BBC Africa Eye's Latest Investigation Exposes Lecturers Engaging in #SexForGrades in UNILAG & University of Ghana | WATCH

News

Foursquare Gospel Church Suspends Pastor/Lecturer Exposed in #SexForGrades Undercover Video

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

The Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria has asked Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a pastor at one of its branches, and senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, exposed in the BBC Africa Eye undercover video, to step down from all ministerial assignments.

The directive to suspend Dr Boniface was contained in a statement signed the by National Secretary of the church, Rev. Ikechukwu Ugbaja.

While dissociating itself from alleged conduct of Dr. Boniface, the church also promise to investigate and punish him if found guilty.

The church took to Twitter to clarify that as a “holiness and Bible-believing Church, it does not condone such “heinous and unscriptural act among its ministers.”

The statement reads: “The attention of the leadership of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled “Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities- BBC News”

Wherein a lecturer in University of Lagos names Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.

The general public is hereby informed that as a holiness and Bible-believing Church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural act among our ministers.

“We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr. Igbenoghu and promise to take appropriate measure as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela – Viewing Fela’s Life Through a Different Lens

Chinma Eke: Sexual Abuse is Coming For Us All…Now is the Time to Speak Up!

#SexForGrades Shows How Nigerians in Authority Use their Power to Oppress Anyone on the Lower Rung

Here’s What Nigerians & Ghanaians are Saying on Twitter About the BBC African Eye Documentary on #SexForGrades

Advertisement
css.php