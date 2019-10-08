News
Foursquare Gospel Church Suspends Pastor/Lecturer Exposed in #SexForGrades Undercover Video
The Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria has asked Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, a pastor at one of its branches, and senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, exposed in the BBC Africa Eye undercover video, to step down from all ministerial assignments.
The directive to suspend Dr Boniface was contained in a statement signed the by National Secretary of the church, Rev. Ikechukwu Ugbaja.
While dissociating itself from alleged conduct of Dr. Boniface, the church also promise to investigate and punish him if found guilty.
The church took to Twitter to clarify that as a “holiness and Bible-believing Church, it does not condone such “heinous and unscriptural act among its ministers.”
The statement reads: “The attention of the leadership of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled “Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities- BBC News”
Wherein a lecturer in University of Lagos names Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.
The general public is hereby informed that as a holiness and Bible-believing Church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural act among our ministers.
“We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr. Igbenoghu and promise to take appropriate measure as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.