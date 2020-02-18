Connect with us

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana's Suspension of Lecturers has People Asking Questions

News

Check Out Ighalo on his First Game as a Manchester United Player

BN TV News

You Should Watch this CNN Analysis on Trump's Visa Ban on Nigeria

News

Egypt records First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Africa

News

What's Happening With Landing Flights at the MMIA?

News

Another Fire Outbreak in a Lagos Market Has People Asking Questions

News

Joseph Yobo is Returning to the Super Eagles as an Assistant Coach

News

Rastafarians in Malawi are Rejoicing & Here's Why

Music News

Legendary South African Musician Joseph Shabalala Dies at 78

Events News

All the Interesting Moments from Lagos City Marathon 2020

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana’s Suspension of Lecturers has People Asking Questions

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Months after the BBC “Sex For Grades documentary aired, the University of Ghana has finally completed its investigations against lecturers involved.

The school had previously shared that while “credible evidence of misconduct” has been found against the lecturers Ransford Gyampo and Paul Butakor, there is no evidence of sexual misconduct under the school’s Code of Conduct of Senior Members, which states that the victim of the misconduct must be a member of the university.

The university has now released a press statement announcing the suspension of the two lecturers.

Gyampo has been handed a six-month suspension, while Bukator has been handed a four-month suspension.

The two lecturers are also expected to “undergo appropriate training” on the university’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy.

The university, in the statement, shared that they are committed to “rooting out any acts of misconduct, sexual harassment, or any other form of harassment.”

But people are asking, is the punishment really enough to root “out any acts of misconduct”?

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

BN Prose: Tkum by Grace Ogor

Martha Martins: Dismantling the Culture of Shame

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Advertisement
css.php