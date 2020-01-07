SexForGrades: University of Ghana says Its Lecturers Aren’t Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

While Twitter Nigeria continues to attack Kiki Mordi for her activism, her #SexForGrades documentary for BBC Africa Eye continues its sweeping effect across West Africa.

The University of Ghana has concluded its investigation against its lecturers who were caught on camera in the documentary, attempting to manipulate journalists posing undercover as students to have sex with them.

According to Premium Times, although “credible evidence of misconduct” has been found against the lecturers Ransford Gyampo and Paul Butakor, there is no evidence of sexual misconduct under the school’s Code of Conduct of Senior Members.

In the light of the Committee’s findings that there is credible evidence of misconduct against Prof Gyampo and Dr Butakor, should the University be desirous of taking disciplinary action against them it could do so under Paragraphs 14.1, 14.2 and 14.6 of the Code of Conduct for the Academic Staff of the University or Statute 43(2) of the University of Ghana Statutes as amended.

The committee found that: “under paragraphs 10.1, 12.1 and 12.4 of the Code of Conduct of Senior Members of the University of Ghana and the Anti-Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy of the university, the victim of the misconduct must be a member of the university.”