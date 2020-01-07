Connect with us

The UAE wants to Start Giving 5-Year Visas to Tourists

It’s good news for Nigerians who enjoy travelling to Dubai, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the introduction of a multiple-entry tourist visa scheme valid for five years for all nationalities.

The UAE cabinet, chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed, announced the development on Twitter after their first cabinet meeting for the new year. The tweet read:

UAE cabinet chaired by @HHShkMohd, approves new amendment for tourist visas in #UAE. The new tourist visa will be valid for 5 years and can be used for multiple entries and is open for all nationalities.”

Prior to the extension, tourists could only get a 30-day or 90-day visa duration, depending on the country.

According to Gulf News, holders of the new five-year multiple-entry tourist visa may be allowed to stay for six months at a stretch, on every entry within the span of five-year validity and the terms, and conditions for getting the five-year visa will remain the same as those in place for all other types of tourist visas.

Photo Credit: @DXBMediaOffice

