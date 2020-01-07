Connect with us

The Minister of Finance says the Government Will Pull 100M Nigerians Out of Poverty in 2020

The UAE wants to Start Giving 5-Year Visas to Tourists

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana says Its Lecturers Aren't Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

UBA begins the New Year with a Big Leap on Massive Recruitment, Promotions & Salary Increment

“I will be standing down in 2023" — President Buhari Says He Won't Run for a Third Term

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

Lagos State is Appealing to Health Care Providers to Stop the Rejection of Gunshot Victims & Other Trauma Patients

Sanwo-Olu Declares Free BRT Rides & Toll on Christmas & New Year

Federal Government orders the release of Sambo Dasuki & Omoyele Sowore

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Give us a Sweet Glimpse of their First Christmas Card With Archie

The Minister of Finance says the Government Will Pull 100M Nigerians Out of Poverty in 2020

Zainab Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has revealed the plan of the Federal Government to “pull 100 million Nigerians out of poverty” this year.

Zainab Ahmed passed the information across in an interview on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), PM News reports.

She said:

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that we must pull 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and that is our major focus. Based on the president’s directives, we want to move fast to make the kind of change the president wanted in the country.

In 2020, we want to move very fast because we realized that going at the steady rate we are doing is not going to make the kind of change that the president has directed must happen.

So, we have to make sure that we are creating more jobs and reducing unemployment, and pulling as many Nigerians as possible out of poverty. And that is the reason why when we did the finance bill, you will find that the bill was largely targeted at making businesses easy for small and very small businesses. This is because we believe that is where the economy needs to really grow and stabilize from.

