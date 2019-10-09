Tito Idakula & Ojuola Asuquo have a Heart-to-Heart discussion on Baby Loss & their Experiences as Christians in New Episode of “My Jesus Experience”

In the latest episode of Tito Idakula‘s vlog “My Jesus Experience”, she has a conversation with her very dear friend Ojuola Asuquo, wife of Cobhams Asuquo. They both have a very honest conversation about their experiences as Christians.

In the first part, Tito and Ojuola talk about the Doctor’s visit that changed her life forever. She shares her story about finding Christ and growing spiritually.

In the second part, the duo dig deeper into this question of faith and Ojuola shares her point of view about being present during the loss of Tito’s daughter Apphiah.

It is a refreshingly honest conversation that many people will connect to.