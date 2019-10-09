Connect with us

BN TV Inspired

Tito Idakula & Ojuola Asuquo have a Heart-to-Heart discussion on Baby Loss & their Experiences as Christians in New Episode of "My Jesus Experience"

BN TV Music

You’ve Got to Watch this Cover of Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” by Stormzy featuring Stalk Ashley

BN TV Relationships

OAP Osi Suave Speaks on Dating in Lagos on this Episode of Ndani TV’s “Just Say It”

BN TV

BBNaija's Anto joins the Shady Bunch to Discuss "Small Me, Big God" on Accelerate TV's "Shade Corner"

BN TV

Do you Bother Finding out the Source of your Friends' Wealth? Watch Episode 5 of RED TV's "Red Hot Topics"

BN TV Movies & TV

Nollywood Veteran Liz Benson Ameye talks Marriage, Sex & the Girl Child with Mercy Johnson Okojie in Episode 12 of “Mercy’s Menu” | WATCH

BN TV Music

Rihanna Answers Questions on Baby Bump Rumours, Album Release Date on Vogue’s "Go Ask Anna" | WATCH

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Tyler Perry talks to Gayle King about What Inspires Him to Think Big, his Next Project & More | Watch

BN TV

Find out who walks Away with $50,000 in East Africa's Got Talent Grand Finale | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong'o talks Racism & Colourism on BBC Newsnight | Watch

BN TV

Tito Idakula & Ojuola Asuquo have a Heart-to-Heart discussion on Baby Loss & their Experiences as Christians in New Episode of “My Jesus Experience”

BN TV

Published

12 hours ago

 on

In the latest episode of Tito Idakula‘s vlog “My Jesus Experience”, she has a conversation with her very dear friend Ojuola Asuquo, wife of Cobhams Asuquo. They both have a very honest conversation about their experiences as Christians.

In the first part, Tito and Ojuola talk about the Doctor’s visit that changed her life forever. She shares her story about finding Christ and growing spiritually.

In the second part, the duo dig deeper into this question of faith and Ojuola shares her point of view about being present during the loss of Tito’s daughter Apphiah.

It is a refreshingly honest conversation that many people will connect to.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Deb Is Still Figuring Things Out, But One thing is Clear… Paying Black Tax is Motivates Her to Do More

How Much of Your Personal Life Should You Bring to the Workplace?

Bill Gates Narrates the Genesis of his “Fruitful Friendship” with Aliko Dangote

#BellaNaijaWCW Chioma Agwuebo of TechHer is Empowering & Advocating for Women with her Media & Tech Skills

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Advertisement
css.php