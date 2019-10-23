Connect with us

Fun Fact: Tiwa Savage’s “49-99” was Co-written by Olamide! Get Familiar with the Track | WATCH

In True Millennial Style, Toni Tones is Successfully juggling 3 Careers & Isn't Stopping Soon | WATCH

WATCH this Vlog to Find Out Sisi Yemmie's Secrets to Balancing Family & Work

Billionaire Femi Otedola joins daughter DJ Cuppy on Episode 9 of “Cuppy On A Mission” Vlog

Find out Vector's thoughts on his Beef with M.I. on the #LooseTalkPodcast | Watch

Vandora & Boyfriend Cruz play "I Thought You Knew Me" (& They're so Cute Together) | WATCH

Basketmouth & wife Elsie are 5 Years Strong & Talk All About it on Wedding Channel Africa TV's "5 Years After" | Watch

Jennifer Izuegbu shares Facts People don't tell You about Postpartum Struggles | Watch

Watch Joeboy prove that he's "The New Wonderkid" with a Shining Personality on Accelerate TV's The Cover

DatWarriGirl has a lot to say about Nigeria's Divorce rate on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

Tiwa Savage dropped “49-99” on September 5th 2019. The hit track was produced by Pheelz and co-written by Olamide.

According to the singer, the title of the song references the line “49 sitting, 99 standing” from Fela Kuti’s 1978 hit “Shuffering and Shmiling.”

It reflects the “hard life many Nigerians go through.” She goes on to mention that “a transit bus serves as a case study. It ought to have only 49 seated passengers, however due to poor economic conditions, we often have nearly twice that number of passengers standing (99).”

Watch the video & get familiar with the lyrics.

