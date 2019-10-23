Fun Fact: Tiwa Savage’s “49-99” was Co-written by Olamide! Get Familiar with the Track | WATCH

Tiwa Savage dropped “49-99” on September 5th 2019. The hit track was produced by Pheelz and co-written by Olamide.

According to the singer, the title of the song references the line “49 sitting, 99 standing” from Fela Kuti’s 1978 hit “Shuffering and Shmiling.”

It reflects the “hard life many Nigerians go through.” She goes on to mention that “a transit bus serves as a case study. It ought to have only 49 seated passengers, however due to poor economic conditions, we often have nearly twice that number of passengers standing (99).”

Watch the video & get familiar with the lyrics.