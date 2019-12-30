Rema’s “Iron Man” & Burna Boy’s “Anybody” are Among Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs in 2019

Barack Obama just shared his favorite songs of 2019 and we are happy to see our very own stars!

From Lizzo’s “Juice”, Wale & Jeremih’s “On Chill”, to Beyoncé & Jay Z’s “Mood 4 Eva” and our very own Mavin Records‘ Rema’s “Iron Man” (also featured in the Obama’s summer playlist) and Burna Boy’s “Anybody” who were the only Nigerian stars on the 35-song list.

Sharing his favorite music for the year 2019, Obama wrote: