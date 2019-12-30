Music
Rema’s “Iron Man” & Burna Boy’s “Anybody” are Among Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs in 2019
Barack Obama just shared his favorite songs of 2019 and we are happy to see our very own stars!
From Lizzo’s “Juice”, Wale & Jeremih’s “On Chill”, to Beyoncé & Jay Z’s “Mood 4 Eva” and our very own Mavin Records‘ Rema’s “Iron Man” (also featured in the Obama’s summer playlist) and Burna Boy’s “Anybody” who were the only Nigerian stars on the 35-song list.
Sharing his favorite music for the year 2019, Obama wrote:
From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.