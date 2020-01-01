Bet9jaDettyDecember: Naira Marley made his ‘Nation’ Proud at the Just Concluded #MarlianFest 2019



Arguably the best concert this festival season, Naira Marley aka The President of the Marlian Nation brought VI environs to a standstill as Marlians from literally across Nigeria converged on the Eko Hotel Convention for Marlian Fest 2019.

Naira Marley no doubt has not just grown to be a sensation this year but has also amassed an amazing amount of dedicated followers/fans. Therefore it was only fitting for him to cap by the year with a concert that showed appreciation for his success so far.

2019 was definitely Naira Marley’s breakout year and his no-belt-wearing ‘Marlian’ fanbase turned out in droves for their self-appointed leader on his first-ever concert in Nigeria.

With an amazing arrangement of performances from both upcoming and established artistes, the Marlian Fest was carefully balanced between energetic performances and absolutely intense levels of crowd frenzy

Naira’s 3 amazing sets of stage performances which included renditions of his earliest songs to his more recent hits, were intersected by acts from CDQ, Lil Kesh, Peruzzi, Reminisce, Tiwa Savage, SlimCase, Zlatan, T-Classic, and Barry Jay.

Naira Marley also launched his record label named Marlian Records and unveiled new artistes on his payroll. His new acts Zinolesky, Fabian, and Mo Bad took the Eko Hotel stage, led by their new boss, as the Marlian crowd sang along to every word.



The Marlians Fest, which was proudly supported by Bet9ja, saw one of the largest fan turnouts for a single concert this year and it’s obvious from the photos that the Marlian wave is full effect.



