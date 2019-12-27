BBNaija’s Alex, Cee-C, Khloe & Anto Leave Nina in Awe as They Attend Her Store Opening

We love it when we see Big Brother Naija housemates supporting each other and prove that friendship is everything, even beyond the show.

On Thursday, Nina opened her store, Nina Empire, and her fellow housemates CeeC, Alex, Khloe and Anto came supporting.

Nina took to Instagram to appreciate friends, fans and families for finding time to show up.

She wrote:

A very big thank you To Everyone that made out time to come for my @nina_empire_ store opening…. even those I couldn’t get a good picture of to post …. thank you so much .. I Love You all ♥️ ….. And special thanks to my friends @[email protected]_official @kokobykhloe @[email protected] @nike_emr @houseofamearypearl thank you guys for coming….. And to my FANMILY , A very big thank you for finding out time to come ..•

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: nina_ivy_