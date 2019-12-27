Scoop
Here’s how the Kardashian-Jenner Clan glammed up for Christmas Eve
We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan always go big on family celebrations.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters all glammed up for a Christmas Eve party held in Kourtney’s house.
Khloe shared a family photo of all the sisters side by side and she captioned it:
When Kourt throws a party, we glam up! Merry Christmas and abundant blessings from my sister squad and I.
See the more photos below of the sisters and their family.
Kim & Kanye West
Khloe Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner
