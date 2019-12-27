Here’s how the Kardashian-Jenner Clan glammed up for Christmas Eve

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

1 day ago

 on

We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan always go big on family celebrations.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters all glammed up for a Christmas Eve party held in Kourtney’s house.

Khloe shared a family photo of all the sisters side by side and she captioned it:

When Kourt throws a party, we glam up! Merry Christmas and abundant blessings from my sister squad and I.

See the more photos below of the sisters and their family.

Kim & Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner

Photo Credit: kimkardashian | kyliejenner | khloekardashian

