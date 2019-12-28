Celebrities Turn Up for Olakunle Churchill’s Birthday

Yesterday, Churchill Olakunle turned a year older, and his very good friend Rosy Meurer celebrated him in a very special way.

She threw him a surprise party, inviting all his friends.

The actress took to her Instagram where she penned down a very cute message to the businessman and philanthropist. According to her, Churchill is her biggest strength, and she prayed to God to bless him as he clocks a new age.

She wrote:

It’s that time of the year when I celebrate someone very very special to me… A KING! A LEADER and a blessing to this world was born today. Dear Mr. Churchill, @olakunlechurchill take every birthday wish you receive today, multiply all the love you find in them by 1000, then add years of joy, wonder, and prosperity to the mix…. and it still would not equal all the LOVE, JOY, WONDER and PROSPERITY I wish for you. You are my biggest strength and I wish every day of your life be filled with achievement and satisfaction. May God bless your new age and soak you with an abundance of grace and protection. Shine on and never let anyone dull your sparkle. Have a blessed and joyous day sweets. Much Love ROSY ❤️🤗💋🍾💐🥳🥳👑🎊🎉🎁🎂🎂🎂 ❤️ #rosykisses #AKING #birthdaychronicles #worldschillestmanoftheyear.”

Watch the moment he was surprised below:

Photo Credit: @rosymeurer