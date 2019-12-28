Ludacris is Passionate in his Celebration of the Year of Return in Ghana

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Rapper and actor Ludacris was spotted in Ghana, in celebration of “The Year of Return”.

“The Year of Return” is an initiative by Ghana in order to invite all diasporans back home, to learn, explore and also invest.

Ever since the commencement of the initiative, several African-Americans have made their way to Ghana to learn more about their history.

Dressed in a customized T-shirt tagged “Year of Return,” the actor shared a photo of himself on Instagram, standing in front of one of a slave room at the Elmina Castle in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

He wrote:

Our ancestors never gave up Faith. You can never imprison our minds nor our spirits. They empowered me to Return. I have completed the cycle and I’m beginning a new Cycle. The Chains have been Broken and the indomitable resilience of African People Triumphs 🙏🏽 ✊🏽.”

BellaNaija.com

