Drake Gets a Lot Off His Chest in This Tell-All Interview with Elliott Wilson & Brian "B-Dot" Miller on Rap Radar | WATCH

Isilomo & Steven Chuks Battle it Out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" | Watch

To Those Feeling Lonely or Heartbroken this Special Season - Here’s the Toke Makinwa-Approved Way of Getting Out of the Funk | WATCH

Introducing “Fractured,” Ndani TV’s New Short Film Starring Eku Edewor, Karibi Fubara & Toyin Alausa | WATCH

Patricia Bright is Sharing Her Unexpected Labor Experience + Introducing Us to her Baby | WATCH

We've Got 2 Amazing Christmas Recipes from Sisi Yemmie — "The Savory Minced Beef Sauce" & "How to Roast a Whole Chicken" | Watch

Orezi Switches Things Up in Episode 8 of Nancy Isime's “The Nancy Isime Show” | Watch

BN TV: Learn How to Transform Your Bedroom with this DIY Tutorial by Patricia Bright

WATCH Episode 8 of “MTV Shuga Naija” Season 4

Forget Crazy Rich Asians - Lydia Dinga Spills The Tea on Her Singaporean Adventures

Published

2 days ago

 on

In preparation of the release of a new song, Drake unleashed another gift for fans: a tell-all interview on Christmas Day.

The Canadian singer had a lot to get off his chest in this two-hour sit-down with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B-Dot” Miller for their Rap Radar podcast.  

Drake opened up about the origins of his career, and how T-Pain and 50 Cent inspired him to sing.

Drake also gave his honest opinion on his feud with Kanye West and Pusha T, and his overall legacy. 

He says, “One of my biggest accomplishments is the fact that I didn’t let this massive, massive change in my life destroy me. I’m just happy that I’m still intact.”

Watch the video below.

