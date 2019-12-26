Drake Gets a Lot Off His Chest in This Tell-All Interview with Elliott Wilson & Brian “B-Dot” Miller on Rap Radar | WATCH

In preparation of the release of a new song, Drake unleashed another gift for fans: a tell-all interview on Christmas Day.

The Canadian singer had a lot to get off his chest in this two-hour sit-down with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B-Dot” Miller for their Rap Radar podcast.

Drake opened up about the origins of his career, and how T-Pain and 50 Cent inspired him to sing.

Drake also gave his honest opinion on his feud with Kanye West and Pusha T, and his overall legacy.

He says, “One of my biggest accomplishments is the fact that I didn’t let this massive, massive change in my life destroy me. I’m just happy that I’m still intact.”

Watch the video below.