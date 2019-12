“Fractured” is a brand new Ndani TV short film about a young couple who seem to have it all, until they are faced with the biggest challenge they have ever been up against.

The film explores the many challenges young couples face in the earliest stages of their union.

Starring Eku Edewor, Karibi Fubara, and Toyin Alausa, “Fractured” is an Ndani TV production.

Watch the video below.