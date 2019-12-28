To Those Feeling Lonely or Heartbroken this Special Season – Here’s the Toke Makinwa-Approved Way of Getting Out of the Funk | WATCH

On this episode of Toke Moments with Toke Makinwa, she’s sending her love and light to those who feel lonely or are heartbroken this special season.

Toke says, “My heart particularly goes out to those who feel alone at Christmas, it is such a special season, all the lights, love and merry times can be a lot, there are those who are heartbroken even at this time so I have shared how to get out of the funk at Christmas”.

Watch the video below.