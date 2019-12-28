Connect with us

To Those Feeling Lonely or Heartbroken this Special Season - Here's the Toke Makinwa-Approved Way of Getting Out of the Funk

Isilomo & Steven Chuks Battle it Out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" | Watch

Drake Gets a Lot Off His Chest in This Tell-All Interview with Elliott Wilson & Brian "B-Dot" Miller on Rap Radar | WATCH

Introducing “Fractured,” Ndani TV’s New Short Film Starring Eku Edewor, Karibi Fubara & Toyin Alausa | WATCH

Patricia Bright is Sharing Her Unexpected Labor Experience + Introducing Us to her Baby | WATCH

We've Got 2 Amazing Christmas Recipes from Sisi Yemmie — "The Savory Minced Beef Sauce" & "How to Roast a Whole Chicken" | Watch

Orezi Switches Things Up in Episode 8 of Nancy Isime's “The Nancy Isime Show” | Watch

BN TV: Learn How to Transform Your Bedroom with this DIY Tutorial by Patricia Bright

WATCH Episode 8 of “MTV Shuga Naija” Season 4

Forget Crazy Rich Asians - Lydia Dinga Spills The Tea on Her Singaporean Adventures

To Those Feeling Lonely or Heartbroken this Special Season – Here’s the Toke Makinwa-Approved Way of Getting Out of the Funk | WATCH

Published

8 hours ago

 on

On this episode of Toke Moments with Toke Makinwa, she’s sending her love and light to those who feel lonely or are heartbroken this special season.

Toke says, “My heart particularly goes out to those who feel alone at Christmas, it is such a special season, all the lights, love and merry times can be a lot, there are those who are heartbroken even at this time so I have shared how to get out of the funk at Christmas”.

Watch the video below.

