The hilarious Kabusa Oriental Choir is wrapping up the year with a creative mashup of Rema’s “Lady” and Joeboy’s “Beginning”.

This is what they have to say:

Let us enjoy the season as we wait for the New year.

Merry Christmas 🎄 and a prosperous New year Ahead to you our dearly beloved Kabushans ❤ Pls bring ya Christmas Offerings to our Parish 😇

Watch the video below: