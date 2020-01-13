Adekunle Hassan of Summitech Computing is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Adekunle Hassan, a tech and social entrepreneur who’s helping brands succeed by creating unique identities, digital experiences, and print materials to help them achieve marketing goals.

Adekunle is the founder/CEO of Summitech Computing Limited, a digital agency with a focus on branding and design, software development, digital marketing, and IT infrastructure and support.

Adekunle, through Summitech, has completed projects for multiple clients including Filmhouse Cinemas, EbonyLife, Multichoice Africa, among others.

He’s also part of the leadership of Summit Vision Group, a company with an underlying objective to increase quality eye healthcare services. Through Summit Vision, The Eye Shop, and Summit Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, the platform provides quality healthcare management services, an aesthetic eyewear retail experience and state of the art ophthalmic medical equipment.

Adekunle is also a director on the Board of Eye Foundation Hospital Group operating nine branches across Nigeria with over 280 staff.

Through Summitest, a software testing training program, Adekunle invests in Nigeria’s youth. He has enrolled over 100 trainees, equipping them with the requisite software testing skills in demand in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

Adekunle has built a thriving business and is making social impact in Nigeria; we’re totally rooting for him.