Angela & Michael from “90 Day Fiancé” are Officially Married!

Whoop! Whoop!!

Michael and Angela from the show “90 Day Fiancé” have finally made it official.

They are married! (Who else is screaming with excitement?).

This social media sensations have really tickled our fancy and no matter who comes between them, or how many times they have an argument, they always find a way of coming back together.

90 Days Fiance shared on Twitter photos of Michael and Angela together at their wedding, captioning the photo: “Behold. Michael and Angela married. #90dayfiance”.