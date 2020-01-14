Connect with us

Music Scoop

"Our precious and perfect gift from God" Aramide Gushes Over her Newborn Baby Girl

Music Scoop

R. Kelly's Former Girlfriend Azriel Clary is Finally Back with her Family | Check out their Fun Shoot

Music

New Video: Wale feat. Bryson Tiller - Love... (Her Fault)

Music

New Music + Video: DJ Neptune feat. Victor AD - Tomorrow

Music Scoop

The Theft Charges against Naira Marley have been Dropped

Music Scoop Style

Cardi B arrives Home to a Huge Adidas x Ivy Park Collection from Beyoncé

Music

New Music: DJ Joenel feat. Ajebo Hustlers, Dr Barz & Dan Dizzy - Armageddon

Movies & TV Music Scoop

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First "Mayegun of Yorubaland"

Music

New Video: Yung L - Tropicana Baby

Music

New Video: Fireboy DML — Need You

Music

“Our precious and perfect gift from God” Aramide Gushes Over her Newborn Baby Girl

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Aramide has been absent from the music scene for a while now and the reason behind this has finally been revealed.

Taking to her Instagram, Aramide announced the arrival of her baby girl whom she had on December 26, 2019. She also introduced her child’s name as Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. She wrote:

Our Precious and Perfect Gift from God.
Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. 26:12:19
The biggest blessing of the decade for
us.
Thank you God for everything🧡
Happy New Year!

Photo Credit: @Aramidemusic

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eva Bozimo: Life Lessons on my Journey to 30

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Yewande Jinadu: Can’t Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Nneamaka Onochie: It’s Okay to Embrace Change

Tola Oladiji: How to Deal with Negative Thoughts When they Creep Up on You

Advertisement
css.php