“Our precious and perfect gift from God” Aramide Gushes Over her Newborn Baby Girl

Aramide has been absent from the music scene for a while now and the reason behind this has finally been revealed.

Taking to her Instagram, Aramide announced the arrival of her baby girl whom she had on December 26, 2019. She also introduced her child’s name as Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. She wrote:

Our Precious and Perfect Gift from God.

Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. 26:12:19

The biggest blessing of the decade for

us.

Thank you God for everything🧡

Happy New Year!

Photo Credit: @Aramidemusic