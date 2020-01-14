Connect with us

Scoop

It's a Done Deal! The Akon City in Senegal is now Underway

Music Scoop

R. Kelly's Former Girlfriend Azriel Clary is Finally Back with her Family | Check out their Fun Shoot

Scoop

Stella Damasus Loses Mother-In-Law 💔

Music Scoop

"Our precious and perfect gift from God" Aramide Gushes Over her Newborn Baby Girl

Movies & TV Scoop

This Bond Between Ini Edo & Uche Jombo is EVERYTHING 💕

Music Scoop

The Theft Charges against Naira Marley have been Dropped

Music Scoop Style

Cardi B arrives Home to a Huge Adidas x Ivy Park Collection from Beyoncé

News Scoop

Here Are More Details on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Stepping Back from the Royal family

Movies & TV Music Scoop

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First "Mayegun of Yorubaland"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stephanie Linus is starting the New Year with a Bold New Look... & We Love It

Scoop

It’s a Done Deal! The Akon City in Senegal is now Underway

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s official! Akon now has a city in Senegal called “Akon City”.

The Senegalese descent announced on Monday that he just finalized the agreement for Akon City in Senegal.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a photo from the deal-finalizing moment. He wrote:

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future

In an interview with Nick Cannon back in December, Akon shared this information about Akon City. He said:

It’s a 10-year building block so we’re doing it in stages,” he said at the time. “We started construction in March and stage two is going to be 2025.

SAPCO Secretary-General, Aliune Ndiaye, told AFP that the deal was a memorandum of understanding, so the size of the future investment is still unclear. He added, that Akon plans to build a complex in the seaside village of Mbodiene, some 120 kilometres south of the capital Dakar.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eva Bozimo: Life Lessons on my Journey to 30

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Yewande Jinadu: Can’t Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Nneamaka Onochie: It’s Okay to Embrace Change

Tola Oladiji: How to Deal with Negative Thoughts When they Creep Up on You

Advertisement
css.php