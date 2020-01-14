It’s a Done Deal! The Akon City in Senegal is now Underway

It’s official! Akon now has a city in Senegal called “Akon City”.

The Senegalese descent announced on Monday that he just finalized the agreement for Akon City in Senegal.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a photo from the deal-finalizing moment. He wrote:

Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future

In an interview with Nick Cannon back in December, Akon shared this information about Akon City. He said:

It’s a 10-year building block so we’re doing it in stages,” he said at the time. “We started construction in March and stage two is going to be 2025.

SAPCO Secretary-General, Aliune Ndiaye, told AFP that the deal was a memorandum of understanding, so the size of the future investment is still unclear. He added, that Akon plans to build a complex in the seaside village of Mbodiene, some 120 kilometres south of the capital Dakar.