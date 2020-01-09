Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 318

Love Island's Ovie Soko is Glam Africa Magazine Latest Cover Star!

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 43

For the Ladies who Love Grand Entries - Trish O Couture presents its 2020 Collection

Orange Culture celebrates Self Love with its Spring/Summer 2020 Campaign "Speak Up'

BN Collection To Closet: Ini Edo in Mmkamba

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Folake Olowofoyeku, Tiwa Savage, Shalom Blac And More

Best Dressed List: These were the Most Standout Looks From the 77th Golden Globe Awards

BN Style: An Editor-Approved Way to Wear Denim in Winter

BN Red Carpet Fab: 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

#AsoEbiBella for #TheSLunion2019 Photography- @klalaphotography Makeup- @Ariyike_mua Aso oke – @Bimmms24 Decor @524Events Planner- @Trendybeevents

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@nennnji for #ciextra19 Gele- @zobagele_ Shoes- @poshntrendybutik [email protected]_mua_hairstyling

@nikkslushhair @tolubinutu 💚 Makeup- @reasignature Gele- @geleloge Tailored by @elanfashion_ng #ATLovefusion

@therealrhonkefella in @rhonkefellacollections Photo by @ayoalasi

#AsoEbiBella for #Jdamforever Congratulations @ha_keemah ❤ @olahmos Photo by @klalaphotography

@tosinfanirodada and @t.o_akinbi in @benedizione_bdz! Make up and gele- @makeupbychinny

@ms_jemila in @jaydawoman Makeup- @gailbeautyplace

@makeupbymoladehh in @mariam_stitches

@washpeee

@kie_kie__ & her #AsoEbiBella

@jibscouture

@denike.balogun Outfit by @betho_official

@officialwaje

@yhemisi for #thebigspicywedding

@veezeebaybeh!   George @george_by_ruverodesigns Outfit @jeaneelcouture_official Makeup @pamelamorgannn Gele styling @perezglam Photo @sunmisola_olorunnisola Headtie @george_by_ruverodesigns

@cuttiemirian for #theachys2019 Dress @suemanuell MUA @jhulescute_19

@rt_luitan @yeti_okuns
Dress- @mumiethetailor #HNYfolks

Mama, the bride and her sisters @mz_oyinberry @mz_daisygold Bride make up- @da_veeshome Other make up- @adukelongoss Photo- @akinajayiphotography

Outfit- @royalwaydesigns 📸- @shotbytony_

@adebola1_12 Makeup @mo_dees Dress @d.a.s.s.a.h_

#AsoEbiBella @Ink.eze & @rose_umune Gele- @taiwos_touch Makeup- @ibt_faces 💎- @lush_jewels Dress- @terracotta_ng

@9iceofficial @lavishbymichelleevents

#AsoEbiBella

@evelynadudu in @qata_empire

@shoes2feet

@uzzyjas & @uc_jas Outfits- @ucjas_clothiers Shoes- @thomasking.ng

@elvia_john Dress @houseofsoo Mua💄 @uzozasignature

@ms_fiyin Dress- @tinakatelier Congratulations- @ajasa_damilola @graciousfits

@flawless_annie_ifeyinwa

#AsoEbiBella in @christiana_hebrews Makeup – @ighobeautyplace

@miss_yale in @tabsatelier

@_voeux Dress- @bb_artistry Makeup- @nerobeau

@_ifyyy

@lanilui Dress- @topefnr 🤎#sisterofthegroom

@eseosebrownie

@msgodo for #ibkaylovestory Outfit by @sarabellcoutureng

#AsoEbiBella in @serahkassim

@iamclassy_mavis 🌺 Outfit by @taylor_leezee

@obddadon #ayolaforever

@somynoel for #Inaa19 Dress- @apex_seams

@maryremmynjoku Makeup- @rinesmakeover Photo by @rinesphotography Beads- @beadzbyz Shoes & clutch- @sacollectionz Asooke- @beautifullystonedng

@ster_by_sylvester

@raheema_gh Photo by @kobyohenesiaw

@ms_vou Make up and gele @uzozasignature Dress @lemonades_by_ac Purse @poshntrendybutik Photo credit @elvia_john #ciextra19

@zahara_yusuf for #FandH2020 Outfit- @esbysal MUA- @zarabeautee

Fabric by @ohemaaglobal Tailored by @yartelgh

@warina_x

@iam_nma #TheVSwedding Dress @elanfashion_ng

@yinka_blaize Makeup- @slayedfaces_ Gele @st.clairesmakeover

@jasmine_uchay for #Dalia19 Congratulations -Charles ❤Chioma Dress @lola_rata MUA- @govgoldmakeover Hair by @starboipalace

@omareyy

@hermiagold Outfit @uches_print_ng Shoes @Aadeoclothing

@tqbt_

@quinnorganicskincare in @teesscreation

@tiwalowla

@ruthsoma

@affiongs.hair Makeup- @genoveramakeovers Photography- @momodumedia

#AsoEbiBella for #ceeyomi2019

@z.n.c_x

#AsoEbiBella for #TheSLunion2019 Photography- @klalaphotography Makeup- @Ariyike_mua Aso oke – @Bimmms24 Decor @524Events Planner- @Trendybeevents 2

@deyemitheactor

@namir.kowa

@msnaturallymary_ & beau

@therealbolajiayinde Dress- @nouvacouture Makeup @radiantbyreena

@nsumbumpaka @elizabeth.zola

@just_somm_yy

@quinnorganicskincare

Kids!

@officiallindaikeji and her baby boy

Daddy @jnrpope & his boys.

@omorewa.hair.wig Fabric by @fabrics_by_adel Makeup & turban- @arewafaces Captured by @t_ee_photography

@chibijas

@ronkeodusanya and her little princess, Prisha. @blingprincess247 Photography- @benzikstudio Makeup- @lumms_makeovers Location @doverhotel_lagos

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

