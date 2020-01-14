Music
R. Kelly’s Former Girlfriend Azriel Clary is Finally Back with her Family | Check out their Fun Shoot
R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary says she’s moving on to better days!
Last month, Azriel reportedly moved out of R Kelly’s Trump Tower condo, where she lived with Kelly’s current girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, after the duo were involved in a fight, People reports.
On Monday, Azriel shared a series of sweet photos of herself posing along with her excited family on her Instagram. She wrote:
suprise🥳 Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all ❤️I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays
P.S – everyone will be posting there own fav photos so make sure y’all follow the family! #ontherunwithazriel
Savage and Clary famously defended Kelly after his initial arrest last year on Cook County charges involving claims he sexually abused multiple victims, including three underage girls. Clary defended R. Kelly during an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, where the women disputed claims they were brainwashed by the Grammy winner.
The 53-year-old singer was charged over the summer with follow-up federal indictments in Brooklyn and Chicago alleging a pattern of abuse involving underage girls going back decades.
Check out more photos of Azriel Clary and her family below:
Photo Credit: @Azrielmostwanted