Connect with us

Music Scoop

R. Kelly's Former Girlfriend Azriel Clary is Finally Back with her Family | Check out their Fun Shoot

Music

New Video: Wale feat. Bryson Tiller - Love... (Her Fault)

Music Scoop

"Our precious and perfect gift from God" Aramide Gushes Over her Newborn Baby Girl

Music

New Music + Video: DJ Neptune feat. Victor AD - Tomorrow

Music Scoop

The Theft Charges against Naira Marley have been Dropped

Music Scoop Style

Cardi B arrives Home to a Huge Adidas x Ivy Park Collection from Beyoncé

Music

New Music: DJ Joenel feat. Ajebo Hustlers, Dr Barz & Dan Dizzy - Armageddon

Movies & TV Music Scoop

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First "Mayegun of Yorubaland"

Music

New Video: Yung L - Tropicana Baby

Music

New Video: Fireboy DML — Need You

Music

R. Kelly’s Former Girlfriend Azriel Clary is Finally Back with her Family | Check out their Fun Shoot

BellaNaija.com

Published

32 mins ago

 on

R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary says she’s moving on to better days!

Last month, Azriel reportedly moved out of R Kelly’s Trump Tower condo, where she lived with Kelly’s current girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, after the duo were involved in a fight, People reports.

On Monday, Azriel shared a series of sweet photos of herself posing along with her excited family on her Instagram. She wrote:

suprise🥳 Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all ❤️I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays
P.S – everyone will be posting there own fav photos so make sure y’all follow the family! #ontherunwithazriel

Savage and Clary famously defended Kelly after his initial arrest last year on Cook County charges involving claims he sexually abused multiple victims, including three underage girls. Clary defended R. Kelly during an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, where the women disputed claims they were brainwashed by the Grammy winner.

The 53-year-old singer was charged over the summer with follow-up federal indictments in Brooklyn and Chicago alleging a pattern of abuse involving underage girls going back decades.

Check out more photos of Azriel Clary and her family below:

Photo Credit: @Azrielmostwanted

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eva Bozimo: Life Lessons on my Journey to 30

BN Prose: Conversations with God by Dika Ofoma

Yewande Jinadu: Can’t Shake Off Your Fear of Interviews? This Story Should Help!

Nneamaka Onochie: It’s Okay to Embrace Change

Tola Oladiji: How to Deal with Negative Thoughts When they Creep Up on You

Advertisement
css.php